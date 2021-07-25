Olympic Gymnast Alexa Moreno Performs Routine to Demon Slayer OST

✖

The Tokyo Olympics are officially underway, and that means some of the greatest athletes in the world are gathered in Japan. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the event hopes to unite the world during this difficult time, and anime fans have been treated to several surprise cameos since the games began. And now, one gymnast hit the floor earlier with a familiar soundtrack backing their routine.

The whole thing happened when Alexa Moreno hit the stage to qualify for the women's floor event. It was there the Mexican athlete prepared a gorgeous performance with high-flying skills, and she did so to some music from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Alexa Moreno en piso con puntuación de 12.333 pic.twitter.com/VAUCZV4RIG — Cristopher Rivera (@CRiveraDeportes) July 25, 2021

The song hails from the anime's original soundtrack, and it should sound familiar to anyone who has watched Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The track in question is "Demon Slaying Corps", so it has a lot of energy and emotion. This makes the song perfect for a floor routine, and Moreno did a great job during her run. In the end, the judges awarded Moreno a combined score of 12.333. This score placed Moreno in 60th while Vanessa Ferrari of Italy took first place with a 14.166 and Simone Biles of the United States nabbed second with 14.133.

The qualification round for the women's floor event has ended, so the only thing left for the athletes is to compete for real. The pressure is one, and fans are curious whether any other gymnasts will hit the floor with Tanjiro by their side. If a routine happens to be performed with "Gurenge" by its side, well - that will be the treat of a lifetime for Demon Slayer fans! And if you have not caught up with the anime and learnt this theme song, you can catch up on season one through services such as Crunchyroll and Funimation.

What do you think of this stunning routine? Is there an anime OST you'd ever care to perform to?