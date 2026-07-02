Every Super Saiyan 3 Transformation in Dragon Ball, Ranked

Dragon Ball emerged as the first prominent shonen series to fully embody the concept of character transformations. Essentially, these forms are visual representations of a character’s growth, mostly depicted through changes in hairstyle and the energy they emit. It is a simple concept, yet it remains one of the most appealing elements of the franchise. While it began with Super Saiyan, representing a state that surpassed the limits of a Saiyan, the series transcended that concept multiple times, introducing transformations distinguished by numbers.

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The state that stands two stages above Super Saiyan was dubbed Super Saiyan 3, and one of its most appealing aspects is how differently it has been portrayed. The series has explored many facets of the transformation through its three canonical users. Thus, let us take a deeper look at the three canonical Super Saiyan 3 forms and rank them based on what they represent for the franchise.

3) Gotenks

Toei Animation

Gotenks is the second character to achieve the legendary Super Saiyan 3 transformation and the last to attain it in Akira Toriyama’s original creation. Gotenks’ Super Saiyan 3 form closely resembles Goku’s in appearance, featuring long, golden hair. His transformation remains one of the most questioned instances of this state, though the series subtly explains how Super Saiyan 3 is a special form and why he was able to attain it.

Gotenks himself is a special case, as fusion grants a massive power multiplier. Because of this fused state, he was able to emit enough energy to directly achieve the transformation. While it was an epic moment to see Gotenks reach Super Saiyan 3, the performance he delivered in the form was not particularly extraordinary, largely because Goten and Trunks are still children. Their portrayal undermines what the transformation is supposed to embody, making this one of the least favored versions of Super Saiyan 3.

2) Goku

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Goku is the first character to achieve Super Saiyan 3 and, as is often the case in the Dragon Ball universe, serves as the one who introduces a new transformation. When Goku first explained this state, he stated that Super Saiyan 3 requires an extreme amount of energy that cannot normally be produced and would make many Saiyans’ blood boil before they could reach it. He also added that he was able to achieve it thanks to seven years of training with a corporeal body, which aided him in attaining this state.

In this form, Goku appears more distinct than ever, with his long hair and missing eyebrows becoming the iconic traits that define Super Saiyan 3. Goku was unparalleled in this state when it first appeared, but the transformation also revealed its major drawback of rapidly draining stamina and not lasting long. Goku’s Super Saiyan 3 remains one of the most iconic elements of the entire Dragon Ball franchise; however, the latest addition to this transformation surpasses it.

1) Vegeta

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball Daima is the latest entry in the franchise, and it has confirmed itself to be canon, which is fortunate news for fans as the series finally sees Vegeta achieve the Super Saiyan 3 transformation. While fulfilling a decades-long wish already helps this transformation become the best Super Saiyan 3 form ever, what makes it even more special is how it comes with its own nuances that essentially debunk long-held beliefs about the state. First and foremost, Vegeta achieves this transformation purely through constant training, proving once again that he is both exceptional and a genius.

While the long, golden, wavy hair had become the defining trait of every Super Saiyan 3, Vegeta’s version retains his iconic spiky hairstyle, with it simply growing longer. This helped establish Super Saiyan 3 as a transformation unique to each Saiyan, highlighting how its appearance can vary. Moreover, Vegeta’s prowess in this state was impressive to witness. For this reason, Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 3 transformation in Dragon Ball surpasses even Goku’s version and emerges as the best Super Saiyan 3 form in the Dragon Ball universe.

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