One Piece Trends Globally Thanks to Chapter 1000 Hype
One Piece has been around for more than 25 years at this point, and the series is about to celebrate its biggest milestone yet. The legendary series has been pushing forward with its Wano Country arc with clear intent in 2020 and for good reason. After all, the new year is almost here, and it will usher in the 1000th chapter of One Piece soon.
If you did not know, One Piece will release its big chapter just after the new year comes to pass. The update promises to be a major one as creator Eiichiro Oda never does things halfway. Fans are expecting only the best from chapter 1000, and the release is already trending globally in anticipation.
As you can see below, fans are gearing up for the official release the best they can. Whether they're new or old fans, there is no denying the excitement pervading the One Piece fandom these days. After all, it isn't every day your favorite series hits this kind of benchmark, but One Piece is no regular series. The seafaring story is one of a kind, so we can only assume its 1000th chapter will be a unique delight.
How hyped are you for this milestone chapter? What do you still want to see One Piece tackle...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Shaking All Over
I read one piece chapter 1000 days ago and I'm still shook. #onepiece1000
Nothing to See Here
One piece stans after reading the leaked chapter#onepiece1000
Delicious
So gooood chapter 1000 #onepiece1000
Yes, It Is
So #OnePiece1000 is still trending, with 100k+ tweets. That's just insane!
Completing the Circle
One Piece 1 - Luffy punched a Fish.
One Piece 1000 - Luffy punched a Fish.#onepiece1000
Accurate
Oda after reaching 1000 chapters 🐐 #onepiece1000
Everyone is Excited
#onepiece1000 #Onepiece956
Toei also surprises us,
Chopper and Luffy thanking to everyone 😅😊🔥
Come Aboard
#onepiece1000
Best Manga of All Time 😎