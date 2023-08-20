One Piece Cliffhanger Shows Off Gear 5 Luffy's Most Impressive Move Yet

One Piece is now in the real final battle between Monkey D. Luffy and Kaido on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome with the newest episodes of the anime, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the anime is impressing with one of Gear 5 Luffy's biggest moves yet! Luffy has been unleashing all sorts of ridiculous new powers thanks to his unlocking the true power within his Devil Fruit and tapping into the Gear 5 form. This has leveled the playing field against Kaido as Luffy is able to do pretty much whatever kind of attack he sets his mind to.

Gear 5 Luffy has been running himself beyond his body's limits in order to deal with Kaido's power, and it's been made clear by the latest episodes that both Luffy and Kaido are both finally feeling the impact of everything that has happened in this fight so far. But this also only the start of the real fight between the two of them as both fighters are feeling more invigorated than before as Luffy is now gearing up for his next big attack on Kaido by jumping into the sky and grabbing a bolt of lightning at the end of the episode.

What Is Gear 5 Luffy's Next Attack on Kaido?

One Piece Episode 1073 shifts the majority of the focus away from Gear 5 Luffy's fight with Kaido to the rest of the Skull Dome. As the flames continue to threaten the lives of everyone stuck throughout the lower floors, Raizo and Jimbei step in to try and put out all of the fires with a massive water technique. All the while, Kaido is lamenting to Luffy about the fact that Luffy has ruined so much of what he's built so far. But Luffy doesn't feel the same as he's positive that his allies will figure things out for themselves.

He gets another second wind to get back into the fight against Kaido in style, and comes up with a wild new attack on the spot that sees him leap into the air and grabbing a bolt of lightning out of the sky. Kaido smiles as Luffy's brought about another unique attack, and it's clear that now this fight is truly reaching its full climax with the next major episode of the series as Onigashima's chaos reaches a fever point.

