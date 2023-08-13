One Piece Turns Luffy Into Ant-Man With Gigantic Makeover

One Piece has taken Gear 5 Luffy to a giant new level, and took a cue from Marvel's Ant-Man with his gigantic new ability in the newest episode of the anime! One Piece's anime has officially entered a new era as Luffy unleashed a brand new power hidden within his Gum-Gum Fruit to unlock his newest Gear 5 transformation. Now that he's kicked off the true final fight against Kaido on the roof of Onigashima's Skull Dome, Luffy's starting to discover the ridiculous things he can do with his newly unlocked powers as the fight rolls on.

This continues with One Piece Episode 1072 as Gear 5 Luffy continues his attack on Kaido, and reveals just how much he can impact the world around him with his new abilities. Both Kaido and Luffy are steadily discovering that Luffy can pretty much do anything he sets his mind to with this new power, and that includes transforming into a giant version of himself (much like Marvel's Ant-Man) and taking Kaido (along with Yamato and Momonosuke watching nearby) by surprise with how wild of a reveal it is. Check it out below as spotted by @nicorobinloml on Twitter:

#ONEPIECE1072

those thunder and luffy’s gigantic entrance was just insane 🔥 pic.twitter.com/r553UYOta3 — lara ❤️‍🔥 ily nico robin 🔥GEAR 5🔥 (@nicorobinloml) August 13, 2023

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1072

One Piece Episode 1072 is titled "The Ridiculous Power! Gear Five in Full Play," and if you wanted to check it out you can now find the episode streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the episode as such, "Bouncing on the ground and becoming a giant, Luffy enjoys his new, bizarre power while Kaido is bewildered and can't make sense of it. Meanwhile, Kid, Law, and Luffy's other allies continue the fight down below against flames and enemies alike, waiting for Luffy to emerge victorious."

If you wanted to watch even more of the anime, Crunchyroll also offers One Piece's entire back catalog of episodes, a few specials, and even movies (with an English dub available as well) now streaming on their service too. Now is the perfect time to catch up with the anime as with Gear 5 Luffy's debut, the fight against Kaido will be ending soon enough as well.

How are you liking Gear 5 Luffy in action in One Piece's anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!