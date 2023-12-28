One Piece Manga Gets Emotional With Its Most Heartbreaking Cliffhanger Yet

One Piece has had its fair share of heartbreaking cliffhangers over the course of the series' over two decade run thus far, but the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is really hitting fans hard with one of its most emotional endings to a chapter yet! One Piece took a brief detour from the current events of the Egghead Arc to flesh out Bartholomew Kuma's past together with Jewelry Bonney. As fans have seen over the last few chapters, the former Revolutionary Army member turned Warlord of the Sea ended up taking a devil's bargain in order to save Bonney's life from a terrible disease.

One Piece has been showcasing how Kuma had been stuck doing work for the military despite his wanting nothing to do with war in order to help Bonney, and it even led to him volunteering to become the original model for Vegapunk's Pacifista program. As One Piece's newest chapter officially brings Kuma's flashback to an end with Kuma giving up the remaining pieces of his free will, it's revealed that this brief flashback arc has actually been the store of memories that Kuma had left behind with Vegapunk. Memories that Bonney has been experiencing in real time.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece Chapter 1102 Ending Explained

One Piece Chapter 1102 fills in the final pieces of Kuma's life as a member of the Seven Warlords. It's revealed that he had fully knowledge of Bonney heading out to sea to make a name as a member of the Worst Generation, and unfortunately had been staying away from her in order to keep the deal with the military. All the while, it's revealing his perspective of the run ins he had with the Straw Hats in the past arcs.

It's then explained that he helped the Straw Hats at Sabaody because he was inspired by how Luffy picked a fight with the Celestial Dragons, and sees Luffy as someone who could potentially fulfill the legend of Nika someday. It's why he asks Vegapunk to assign him to guard the Straw Hats' ship while they're scattered after Sabaody. The chapter ends as Dr. Vegapunk tearfully takes away Kuma's free will (something the scientist had tried to avoid before being overwritten by the Elders) and Bonney sees Kuma's life essentially come to an end as a result.

