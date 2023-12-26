One Piece Hypes Egghead Arc With Episode 1089 Promo

One Piece's anime is finally gearing up for its next major arc coming at the start of the new year, and One Piece is hyping the first step into the Egghead Arc with the promo for Episode 1089 of the anime! After bringing the Wano Country arc to an end in the anime this year after four long years worth of episodes, it's time to move into the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga. This kicks off with the Egghead Arc, which is Luffy and the Straw Hats' first new adventure for this final stretch of their journey towards the One Piece itself.

The Egghead Arc is also the first arc that shows off just how much has changed in the rest of the seas while Luffy and the others were on the isolated island of Wano, and soon fans will be able to see how all of this kicks off. It's getting an upgrade in terms of how things will look for this new arc as well and fans can see it in motion with the promo for the next episode that helps to start it off. You can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1089 below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1089

One Piece Episode 1089 is titled "Entering a New Chapter! Luffy and Sabo's Paths" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "Becoming the King of the Pirates and more. Along with his friends, Straw Hat Luffy sets out to achieve that which lies at the end of his dream. Flame Emperor Sabo works behind the scenes amidst the chaos surrounding the assassination of King Cobra. Following their own paths in the turbulent seas, they are swallowed up by an unprecedented whirlpool of the times!" One Piece Episode 1089 will be premiering in Japan on January 7th, 2024.

One Piece: Egghead Arc will feature a new opening theme titled "A--su!" as performed by Hiroshi Kitadani, who performed the very first opening theme for the anime, "We Are!" It will also feature a new ending theme titled "Dear Sunrise" as performed by Maki Otsuki, who performed the anime's very first ending, "Memories." New additions for the cast in the upcoming arc include the likes of Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas, and Mutsumi Tamura as York.

