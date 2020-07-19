One Piece Fans are Celebrating the Manga's 23rd Anniversary
Eiichiro Oda's One Piece has officially turned 23 today, and fans of the manga are celebrating this landmark anniversary! As one of the longest running series in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, One Piece has definitely been met with all kinds of praise and malaise simply because of how long it is now. 23 years of manga, and 20 plus years of anime is quite a huge mountain of content, but for those on the journey alongside Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat pirate crew, it's like the series isn't long enough.
As the manga gets closer to its milestone 1000th chapter, fans have been wondering whether or not the end of the series is in sight at all. While there have been some major developments in the past year, it still seems like with each new reveal there are even bigger mysteries about the rest of the seas.
If it means that there's another 23 years of manga, then fans would definitely be along for the ride for as long as Eiichiro Oda is willing to create it! Read on to see what fans are saying for One Piece's 23rd birthday, and let us know how you feel! When did you start the series? How and when do you think it will end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Let's Continue Enjoying the Journey!
It's July 19th in Japan. Happy 23rd anniversary to One Piece. Eiichiro Oda's manga has captivated readers around the world with its engaging story, well-crafted world and compelling cast of characters you love, hate, or empathize with. Let's enjoy the journey while it lasts. pic.twitter.com/o1xTBnHge1— Kumi (@D_Kumii) July 18, 2020
Luffy's Come so Far...
It’s officially the 23rd Anniversary of One Piece: July 19th, 2020. ❤️
Thank you for creating the story which impacted our lives, Oda. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without OP.
Luffy in Ch. 1 & now, 984. He’s come so far. Looking forward to future events. 👑 pic.twitter.com/70YYoLCbR0— Gizem ☠️ ししし (@piratequeen_ya) July 18, 2020
There's Still so Much More!
Today is the 23rd anniversary of One Piece! I can't believe how far we have come in the series and how much further we still have to go! Congratulations to Eiichiro Oda and here is to a great 23 years 💫 pic.twitter.com/T1aubxM8tK— One Piece (@OPfandom) July 19, 2020
"Extremely Grateful"
So it's the 23d anniversary of One Piece. Can't even describe how much I love this series and it's still my #1 fav years and years later, oda puts unimaginable amount of effort and creativity into this iconic story and it's still going strong, can't help but be extremely grateful pic.twitter.com/TX8uQJi6yJ— Jason Klum (@PokemanZ0N6) July 18, 2020
It's Still Touching Our Hearts After All this Time!
ahh ok so it's one piece's 23rd anniversary & i cannot express enough how much i love this series. i've followed it for years & i truly cherish all the joy that it has brought into my life. from its amazing cast to the powerful themes..it is truly a series that touches your heart pic.twitter.com/D1Ip6fXvxy— chris⁷✖ one piece day!! (@hopegIows) July 19, 2020
Truly a Life-Changing Journey
Happy 23rd anniversary to One Piece!— Wamiq (@Phoenixbrand_) July 18, 2020
This story has been a life-changing journey for me and lots of others that I know and I'm ever so grateful for being able to experience it weekly with everyone. The end may not be too far away now so I hope we all enjoy it to the fullest. pic.twitter.com/p4Pc0yJjHD
It Really is About the Friends We Make Along the Way!
Happy 23rd Anniversary, One Piece ♥ I say this with no hyperbole: I would not be where I am today if not for Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece. To the friends it has brought me, & to the tears, laughter, & memories made along the way; thank you. Here's to the journey ahead. #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/3euL0d47O0— Game Apartment 1C 🎮 (@GAMEAPARTMENT1C) July 18, 2020
It's Never Too Late to Start!
I've known one piece since I was a child, but i just started getting into it few months ago, and I'm glad I did!! and I'm thankful I was able to see such stories watching/reading this masterpiece!!
Happy 23rd anniversary, One Piece!!✨ pic.twitter.com/oYfcBF8lPp— 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐨 || cw: Gintama (@marimosantoryuu) July 19, 2020
