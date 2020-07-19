One Piece Fans are Celebrating the Manga's 23rd Anniversary

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece has officially turned 23 today, and fans of the manga are celebrating this landmark anniversary! As one of the longest running series in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, One Piece has definitely been met with all kinds of praise and malaise simply because of how long it is now. 23 years of manga, and 20 plus years of anime is quite a huge mountain of content, but for those on the journey alongside Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat pirate crew, it's like the series isn't long enough.

As the manga gets closer to its milestone 1000th chapter, fans have been wondering whether or not the end of the series is in sight at all. While there have been some major developments in the past year, it still seems like with each new reveal there are even bigger mysteries about the rest of the seas.

If it means that there's another 23 years of manga, then fans would definitely be along for the ride for as long as Eiichiro Oda is willing to create it! Read on to see what fans are saying for One Piece's 23rd birthday, and let us know how you feel! When did you start the series? How and when do you think it will end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!