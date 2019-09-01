One Piece Creator Clarifies Comments About Series’ Ending

When it comes to One Piece, fans fear the day the series decides to anchor down for good. Monkey D. Luffy has been around for well over twenty years, and many of his fans have grown up with him. However, all good things must come to an end, and creator Eiichiro Oda got fans riled up a few months ago when comments of his teased the series’ end. But as it turns out, there may be more life to One Piece yet.

Recently, Oda sat down with a troupe of Japanese Youtubers to talk about One Piece. It was there the creator talked about his endgame for the title, and a fan-translator known as Sandman_AP shared his words with international fans.

According to the summary, it turns out Oda “would like to finish [One Piece] in 5 years.” This comment gives a more substantial timeframe to the series’ remaining lifespan, and it also gives fans some room to breathe.

After all, it doesn’t look like One Piece will end out of the blue next year. You can take that sigh of relief now!

Earlier this year, Oda got fans all twisted up when he took part in a special on Fuji TV. The piece followed Oda as he gave a tour of his notorious huge home, and Anime News Network said Oda revealed the manga’s end is “near” during the special. While he would not elaborate on the topic, Oda did say One Piece would have just over “100 volumes” total, but fans were not sure how long it would take the series to reach that point. Now, it seems the creator will take his time ending One Piece, and there’s no telling whether or not the artist will need to extend the 5-year deadline as new arc ideas pop into mind.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.