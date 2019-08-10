This One Piece Cosplay Puts Fiery Genderbent Spin on Ace

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece is stacked to the gills with memorable characters with even more memorable character designs, and one of the ones that always sticks out in the mind of fans is Luffy’s brother Portgas D. Ace. Whether its due to his few appearances in the series, his mysterious yet powerful aura, or the fact that he was related to Luffy, Ace has been a major icon of the series even years after his official end.

Fans have been paying tribute to Ace in various ways ever since, and what’s always one of the more impressive is how cosplay artists bring the character to the real world. Now one fan has put a hot and fiery genderbending spin on Ace, and you can check out the results below!

Cosplay Artist @xmarixmx (who you can find on Instagram here) shared the above take on Ace, and it’s already heating up among fans online. This take makes up for Ace’s usual lack of shirt with some creative additions, but also remembers to include some key features of his appearance such as his tattoo. It’s just a shame that Ace never quite made it to the time jump in the series so fans could get even more looks from the character.

Although he didn’t live to the New World phase of the series, Ace did manage to come back in spirit to the series recently and even got a makeover in the anime! During the recent adaptations of the Wano Country arc of the anime, Ace made his spiritual return to the series as it was revealed that he actually landed on Wano long before Luffy even heard about it. This has since left a major imprint on the Wano arc for Luffy, and proves once again how Ace is still such an integral figure of the series. It’s why cosplay of his look is such a cool idea!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.