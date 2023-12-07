One Piece's Uta Announces US Tour

One Piece Film: Red isn't just the latest feature-length film that follows the Straw Hat Pirate, it is also the most successful film in the shonen franchise. In the recent movie, the Straw Hat Pirates find themselves encountering an important figure from Monkey D. Luffy's past in the "Ultimate Diva" known as Uta. Voiced by Japanese singer Ado, a new tour has been announced that will see Uta's voice actor coming to North America to perform some of her biggest hits for anime fans and music fans alike.

If this is your first time hearing about Ado, or simply want a refresher on the pop star, the official tour site for the "Wish" tour describes the musician, "Ado is an Utaite born on October 24th, 2002, in Tokyo, Japan. She gives voice to the new era, capturing the angst and cautious optimism of Japan's younger generations with her mesmerizing voice and powerful performances. Her major debut single, "Usseewa", released in 2020, became a social phenomenon, and her first album, "Kyougen", released in 2022, also became a long-running hit."

"In 2022, Ado lent her voice to the world-renowned anime film "ONE PIECE FILM RED", singing a total of seven songs, including the theme song "New Genesis". "New Genesis" peaked at #1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, holding that spot for six consecutive weeks. This hit song also became the first-ever Japanese song to reach the #1 position on Apple Music's Top 100: Global Chart."

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Where Will Ado Hit North America Next Year?

Ado's Wish Tour will see the voice behind One Piece's Uta tour around both Europe and North America, with the following dates confirmed,

Mar 9 – Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena

Mar 11 – Paris, France – Zénith Paris – La Villette

Mar 13 – London, England – Troxy

Mar 16 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Mar 23 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

Mar 25 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

Mar 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Peacock Theatre

Apr 1 – Austin, TX – H-E-B Center

Pre-sale Tickets for "Wish" will be made available beginning on December 11th of this month, with general tickets available on December 15th. Similarly to how Crunchyroll helped bring One Piece Film: Red to North American theaters, the streaming service is also helping in partnering with Ado on her world tour. Uta hasn't been seen in the official series since her appearance in the latest animated film, though there is a possibility she could return in the final saga of the series since her father, Red-Haired Shanks, is playing a major role.

