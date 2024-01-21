One Piece Cosplay Burns It Down With Akainu

One Piece has brought Akainu into a whole new role with the World Government (with a new name to boot), and one awesome cosplay is really firing it up for the former Admiral turned Fleet Admiral! One Piece revealed some big changes to the series with the start of the New World saga as the Marines started making some big moves that Luffy and the Straw Hats would battle against much later, and one of the changes was that Akainu actually got a big promotion following some shake ups to the Admiral line up while Luffy and the others were occupied.

One Piece has yet to bring Akainu (now named Sakazuki) into the center of the action since killing Ace at Marineford, but the series has continued to set him up as a major threat as the Marines themselves are getting more dangerous with each new weapon or power reveal. As fans wait for Akainu to make a return to the fight, they are taking matters into their own hands such as artist solomon_taisa has really heated things up on TikTok by bringing Akainu to life with awesome cosplay! Check it out:

Sakazuki's role in One Piece's grand finale has yet to be revealed as the pieces of the final saga are coming together, but the Marines will definitely be a massive threat that Luffy and the Straw Hats will likely need to defeat before the series can fully come to an end. With so many questions as to how it will end someday, it's only a matter of seeing how it all gets there.

