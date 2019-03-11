‘One Piece’ Fans Discover Hilarious Animation Error

One Piece might be one of the biggest anime series ever produced, but that does not mean it’s immune to gaffs. Over the years, the shonen title has made a few embarrassing slips, and another was spotted not long ago by fans online.

Taking to Reddit, a fan hit the anime community to share a blink-and-miss-it moment from a way past One Piece episode. It is Franky at the helm of this rather hilarious blunder, and it is all thanks to his beefy body.

As you can see below, the image is pulled from the ‘Long Ring Long Land’ arc. Fans are shown Franky in a close up handling a ship, but fans will notice there is something up with his neck if they look really close.

Franky’s tropical button-up shirt has its collars down on both sides, but fans will notice its red fabric creeps up higher on the lefthand side. That is because the animation team for One Piece mistook part of Franky’s neck for the shirt and colored it accordingly. This mistake was not replicated on the righthand side, but the partial blunder is enough to make any fan chuckle.

Of course, this error is actually an understandable one. Not only is Franky’s neck hilariously thick, but it has stitches running up its sides. This makes it look like stitched cloth, so you can forgive the team at Toei Animation for the Foxy Pirates slip up this one time.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

