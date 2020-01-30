One Piece Star Shares Sneak-Peek at the Anime’s Dub Revival

When it comes to One Piece, fans are more invested than ever. Last year, the anime went all out for its 20-year anniversary, and the celebrations are not stopping. After all, the show’s English dub is set to resume after a long wait, and fans just got a sneak-peek at the comeback thanks to Twitter.

It wasn’t long ago the official page for One Piece gave netizens the update. Funimation gave fans a sneak-peek into the process, and it gave them a close look at actress Colleen Clinkenbeard as she prepared to deliver some lines.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re working hard to bring you new One Piece dub episodes soon,” the post shared. “Today’s recording required some extra [tea] for Luffy’s English voice.”

We’re working hard to bring you new One Piece dub episodes soon! Today’s recording required some extra 🍵 for Luffy’s English voice, @ccarrollbeard. #onepiece pic.twitter.com/nbY1W92YCT — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) January 29, 2020

As you can see, Clinkenbeard is standing before her microphone in a recording booth. With her headphones on, the veteran actress is ready to tap into the magic that is Monkey D. Luffy. Now, fans are excited to see how her comeback sounds, and Funimation hopes to have its new dub episodes out before long.

Back in October, fans were first told One Piece would be resuming its English dub at last. The announcement from Funimation said the dub was being worked on as the English cast resumed their roles for the Punk Hazard saga.

For those curious, the anime will resume with episode 575, so you can see the show has quite a ways to go to catch up. Back in October, the announcement said the dub’s first 13 episodes would be out “really soon”, so here’s to hoping One Piece wows with its anticipated return.

Are you excited for the dub to make its comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 90 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.