One Piece Episode 1061 Promo Released

The One Piece anime has been in the midst of the final battles for the climax of the Wano Country arc so far, and now fans have gotten the first look at the climax of the fight between Sanji and Queen with the promo for One Piece Episode 1061! As the climax of the fights across Onigashima reach a heated new level with each new episode of the One Piece anime, the latest episodes have been focused on seeing how Zoro and Sanji have been dealing with Kaido's top two enforcers, King and Queen. But it seems like the end of those fights are near.

One Piece has been focusing on Sanji and Zoro as they are fighting against King and Queen, and the latest episode of the series saw Zoro reaching a breakthrough as he struggled in the fight. Now it seems like it's Sanji's turn to do the same as the promo for the next episode not only teases his flames will be burning hotter than ever before, but he will be tapping into his own deep reserves to take down his android enhanced opponent. Check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1061 below as released by Toei Animation:

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1061

One Piece Episode 1061 is titled "The Strike of an Ifrit! Sanji vs. Queen" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "A cyborg that provokes! Queen's attacks remind Sanji of Germa. Is a ruthless heart the way to victory? As he questions himself about the fate he thought he had broken free of, an unknown blue flame flares up in his nearly frozen soul!" As the promo demonstrates, Sanji will be reaching a breakthrough of his own much like Zoro did in the newest episode.

Sanji has been experiencing some issues with his body as the Wano Country arc climax started to really heat up, and fighting against Queen only exacerbated this as his foe kept prodding Sanji about his connection with the Vinsmoke Family. It's something that has given Sanji a crisis of faith about his own identity, and coupled with the fact he thinks he hurt an innocent woman before this fight broke out, Sanji needs to have a breakthrough in order to achieve victory.

