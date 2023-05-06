Netflix's One Piece Confirms Live-Action Series Episode Count

One Piece's live-action adaptation is now in the midst of production for Netflix, and the series creator behind it all has confirmed just how many episodes Netflix's new One Piece live-action series will run for! One Piece has been developing its new live-action adaptation together with Netflix, Tomorrow Studios, Shueisha, and One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda himself, and has been doing so for quite a long time. There were some early rumors that the One Piece live-action series could debut some time this year, but Oda recently shared an update with fans that indicated the wait could be even longer.

One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda recently shared a lengthy update with fans about his thoughts on the current progress for the live-action Netflix series, and with it confirmed that Netflix's One Piece live-action series will be running for eight episodes (and thus de-confirming earlier reports about its potential ten episode order for the debut season) when it finally premieres noting that the team behind it is "in the final process right now of finishing all 8 episodes!" and that they will be "setting sail very soon!"

Netflix's One Piece Live-Action Series: What to Know

One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda was very frank in speaking about the troubles of making the live-action adaptation happen, "I've been working with Tomorrow Studios and Netflix for quite some time now. Even though they understand each of the characters, we obviously come from very different cultures, so when it comes to entertainment, we have different codes, skill sets, and aims. Sometimes, it could be frustrating for both sides. It felt like, 'We're all trying to get to the same place so how come we're not on the same wavelength?' There was even a time when I thought, 'Is a foreign production even possible?'"

But promising that while it was scheduled for a release in 2023, Netflix won't release the new One Piece until the creator is "satisfied" with it. That means there's no release date for it just yet. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serve as showrunners for the new Netflix live-action series with Oda heavily involved. The main cast of Straw Hats includes the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji,

Touted to tackle the East Blue saga, will this be enough episodes for the One Piece live-action series? What are you hoping to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!