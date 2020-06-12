One Piece Fans React To The Series' Arrival On Netflix
The day has finally arrived where Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates have landed on the sunny shores of Netflix, with the first one hundred and thirty episodes of One Piece now streaming on the popular platform and fans are freaking out about its debut! With both One Piece and Pokemon Journeys hitting Netflix today, it is definitely a big day for anime fans and a number of fans of the world of the Grand Line are hyped to once again watch the adventures of the most popular pirate anime franchise created by Eiichiro Oda!
Will you be binging the first one hundred and thirty episodes of One Piece now that it has arrived on Netflix? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!
Time To Get Trending
ONE PIECE IS ON NETFLIX!!! GET DIS SHIT TRENDING ONG GETCHO HOMIES HOOKED! FIRST FOUR SEASONS!!! pic.twitter.com/6PjKxrl5N5— 🦩Delta🦩 (@YonkoDelta) June 12, 2020
Super Special
☠FIRST COUPLE ARCS OF ONE PIECE ARE ON NETFLIX THIS IS NOT A DRILL☠ Early One Piece is super special and itll probably never be this humble again so if u watch any of it let it be the beginning!!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/lYPxcF8ttK— cor @ #BLM!!! (@heyitscorinth) June 12, 2020
The Time To Binge Is Now
Time to binge some One Piece! pic.twitter.com/5cDuRdtBbQ— Kumi (@D_Kumii) June 12, 2020
Starry Eyed And Ready To Go!
One Piece is finally on Netflix. The first four seasons are up!!! pic.twitter.com/tnhdUzXymc— SS2 Chef Madara Vongola 👨🏽🍳 (@JRPrince8) June 12, 2020
Celebrate With One Of The Best Scenes
One Piece is on netflix so here is one of the best scenes in television history for those of you on the fence about starting it. pic.twitter.com/saYCqOUlpc— TwoPiecePodcast (@thetwopiecepod) June 12, 2020
Highlight After Highlight
Happy One Piece on Netflix day!
My friends, please watch it. I know it's long, but oh man it's just highlight after highlight you will not regret it.— Jill @ 💗💛💙 (@PiratessUnluck) June 12, 2020
You'd Better Binge!
I better see a lot of you bitches binge watching #OnePiece tomorrow on Netflix or there will be hell to pay - up to and including me tweeting gifs at you. pic.twitter.com/zcSHZbDWl6— Allen Ortega 4 Hire (@kenjisalk) June 12, 2020
Toei Animation Ends Things Right
One Piece is on Netflix. We repeat,— Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) June 12, 2020
O🏴☠️N🏴☠️E🏴☠️ P🏴☠️I🏴☠️E🏴☠️C🏴☠️E
is now streaming on #NETFLIX!!! Begin your journey, starting with the East Blue & Alabasta saga (ep. 1-130)! Available in the US, Canada, Australia, and NZ. #OnePiece #OnePieceNetflix #Anime #Streaming @NXOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Aky6eYZH96
