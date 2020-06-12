One Piece Fans React To The Series' Arrival On Netflix

The day has finally arrived where Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates have landed on the sunny shores of Netflix, with the first one hundred and thirty episodes of One Piece now streaming on the popular platform and fans are freaking out about its debut! With both One Piece and Pokemon Journeys hitting Netflix today, it is definitely a big day for anime fans and a number of fans of the world of the Grand Line are hyped to once again watch the adventures of the most popular pirate anime franchise created by Eiichiro Oda!

