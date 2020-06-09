One Piece Heads to Netflix This Friday and Fans Are Freaking Out

June is a HUGE month for Netflix when it comes to anime as the streaming service is offering new seasons of Baki, Pokemon: Journeys, BNA: Brand New Animal, and more to its library, but fans are perhaps freaking out the most about the arrival of the Straw Hat Pirates and the series of One Piece and are letting their voices be heard via social media! With the streaming service planning to deliver the first 130 episodes of Luffy and company to anime fans, and binging fans alike, the East Blue and Alabasta sagas will be the first to arrive!

Much like Avatar: The Last Airbender's arrival on Netflix last month, One Piece's series arriving on the streaming service is a precursor to an original live action adaptation that is being worked on for an eventual landing!

