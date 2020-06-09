One Piece Heads to Netflix This Friday and Fans Are Freaking Out
June is a HUGE month for Netflix when it comes to anime as the streaming service is offering new seasons of Baki, Pokemon: Journeys, BNA: Brand New Animal, and more to its library, but fans are perhaps freaking out the most about the arrival of the Straw Hat Pirates and the series of One Piece and are letting their voices be heard via social media! With the streaming service planning to deliver the first 130 episodes of Luffy and company to anime fans, and binging fans alike, the East Blue and Alabasta sagas will be the first to arrive!
Much like Avatar: The Last Airbender's arrival on Netflix last month, One Piece's series arriving on the streaming service is a precursor to an original live action adaptation that is being worked on for an eventual landing!
Are you hyped for the arrival of the first one hundred and thirty episodes of One Piece to arrive on Netflix? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Straw Hat Pirates!
Let The Feast Begin!
Just a reminder. The OP community is gonna be eating!! pic.twitter.com/T3dXYbzEvT— CaptainVallen 🇵🇷 #VagabondGaming (@VallenCaptain) June 9, 2020
Do Not Bother Me!
ONE PIECE IS COMING TO NETFLIX ON FRIDAY??!!!!! pic.twitter.com/eFzwWjZz11— fay (@monkeydfaysal) June 9, 2020
The Best Show
ONE PIECE IS COMING ON NETFLIX! You who haven’t seen it should definitely start it. Best show I have ever watched https://t.co/2VMSN4bYoj— Steve Xavier (@steveljx) June 9, 2020
Perfect Reaction
When One Piece is coming to Netflix pic.twitter.com/AOsOLMxpkb— IG: near._IG (@NRiver__) June 8, 2020
Shades
one piece coming on netflix next week pic.twitter.com/JWtMq4qMqj— tαkoyaki◢ (@PacarnyaParuru) June 7, 2020
Please Watch
yall... one piece on netflix on friday... please just watch it please im telling you its good— Trevor🖤yasuho hours🖤 (@Tsquaredxd) June 9, 2020
Let's Go!
ONE PIECE COMES TO NETFLIX NEXT FRIDAY pic.twitter.com/KLiuwrHvkp— - T o a d - (@Toad626) June 6, 2020
Reminder! Greatest Story Ever Told
Just a reminder, one of the greatest stories ever told, One Piece is coming to Netflix next Friday. So if you haven’t started it yet Now is your chance. It’s only the first two sagas at first, but I’m sure more will follow. #OnePiece @onepiecenetflix #anime pic.twitter.com/8kcje4TMyc— Zach "Pirate Life" Byrd #BLM (@zacharybyrd885) June 6, 2020
It's Exciting
The fact one piece is going to be on Netflix this Friday. pic.twitter.com/1OkcLEujwx— 👑 (@Aziza_Fashion) June 9, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.