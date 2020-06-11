One Piece Sets Up Luffy and Kid's Next Battle

✖

The War for Wano is heating up as Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates have teamed up with some of the swashbucklers of the "Worst Generation" such as Kid and Trafalgar Law in an attempt to take down Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but unfortunately for our protagonists not all the members of the Generation are on their side. With Luffy blowing the resistance's cover as he was unable to control his temperament after witnessing the Beast Pirates partying while O-Tomo starved, the pot has boiled over and chaos now reigns within the headquarters of Kaido!

Warning! If you haven't read Chapter 981 of One Piece, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the Wano Country Arc!

Though there are more Beast Pirates swarming the secret headquarters than we could possibly count, it seems as if the swashbuckler of the Worst Generation who goes by Apoo will be the next big threat that both Luffy and Kid will need to take down before getting a crack at Kaido at the very least. With Monkey blowing their cover, Kid and Zoro have been doing their best to fight against the hordes of Wano's forces that are swarming them. Kid himself has already delivered a heavy blow to Apoo, but it wasn't enough to keep down the villainous member of the Worst Generation.

Apoo, for those who might not be familiar with the nefarious pirate, ate a unique Devil Fruit that gave him the power to transform his body parts into instruments that he can use to hit his opponents with sonic waves attacks, as he does in this brawl with Luffy, Kid, and Zoro. While he certainly isn't at 100 percent following being knocked for a loop thanks to Kid's attack, Apoo is still in fighting shape and will most likely take both Luffy and Kid combining their powers to take down the ally of Kaido.

One Piece is closer to its finale than ever before, with Eiichiro Oda touting the conclusion of his series that has run for decades and with Wano Country being one of the biggest arcs of the franchise, it will be exciting to see how the anime wraps up!

How do you think the combined power of Luffy and Kid will stack up against Apoo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.