One Piece Unites Luffy With Netflix's Live-Action Star in New Promo

This August might very well be the biggest month in One Piece history. On the anime front, the War For Wano is set to finally introduce viewers to Monkey D. Luffy's ultimate transformation, Gear Fifth. On Netflix, the very first live-action adaptation of the One Piece world is set to arrive on August 31st. Now, Shonen Jump has created a major crossover by uniting the anime and live-action Monkey D. Luffy for a new cover that hypes all aspects of One Piece.

As a part of this year's One Piece Day, fans from all around the world were able to live stream the momentous occasion that gave fans our first look at Luffy's Gear Fifth in the anime series and a brand-new trailer for Netflix's take on the Grand Line. If the live-action series wants to adapt Luffy's ultimate form, it will take quite some time to do so as the television series is adapting the earliest arcs of the franchise that take place over one thousand episodes prior to the War For Wano. Should Netflix ever hit Luffy hitting any of his "Gears", it would be quite the feat to bring to life the rubber-powered Straw Hat Pirate's most powerful techniques.

One Piece: An Anime/Real World Crossover

Iñaki Godoy has worn his love of One Piece on his sleeve since first being chosen to portray Monkey D. Luffy, stating in a previous interview that he spent "night and day" reading up on the series as preparation for the role. With the upcoming live-action series having creator Eiichiro Oda acting as an Executive Producer, the adaptation has shown that it is revisiting some major battles, events, and character moments from the Straw Hat Pirates' early days. Adapting the East Blue Saga that united Luffy and his crew aboard the Going Merry, One Piece fans are crossing their fingers that Netflix has a hit on its hands.

"One Piece" by Eiichirou Oda is on cover of the upcoming Weekly Shounen Jump issue 34/2023. pic.twitter.com/RNvVEa8wqw — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) July 20, 2023

While the War For Wano Arc continues in the anime adaptation, the One Piece manga has moved into the final saga of the series that will bring the Straw Hats' journey to a close. Despite the fact that the final arc is in play, it might be a number of years before we see One Piece officially end as there are quite a few storylines to tie a knot on. Whenever One Piece does end, the shonen series will long be considered one of the biggest anime franchise.