One Piece Creator Celebrates Netflix's Live-Action Series With New Poster

One Piece has dropped the first full trailer for its new live-action series coming to Netflix later this Summer, and the original creator behind it all is celebrating the One Piece live-action series with some special new poster art that highlights the East Blue arc! Eiichiro Oda's One Piece is now in the midst of celebrating 26 years since its original debut in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and it's bigger than ever. Not only is the One Piece anime entering a new era with the end of the Wano Country arc, but it will be getting its own live-action adaptation too.

One Piece will be making its live-action series debut with Netflix later this August, and as part of One Piece Day 2023 this year, Netflix's One Piece dropped a new trailer for the series showing off more of how the East Blue saga will be making the jump to the new interpretation. One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda not only shared his initial thoughts on the trailer with fans over the course of the event, but also used the cover art for One Piece Chapter 1088 to highlight the series in a cool way! You can check it out below as shared by Shonen Jump's official Twitter account:

One Piece, Ch. 1,088: When all seems lost, Vice Admiral Garp has one final lesson for Koby and the gang! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/gigA0pHkgN pic.twitter.com/DWVDexX8Xz — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) July 23, 2023

How to Watch Netflix's One Piece Live-Action Series

The One Piece live-action series will be making its premiere with Netflix around the world on August 31st. Running for eight episodes that will be around one hour each, this new One Piece series will be tackling the events of the East Blue saga from Eiichiro Oda's original One Piece manga that saw Monkey D. Luffy gathering the first members of the Straw Hat crew. Netflix's One Piece features Matt Owens and Steven Maeda serving as the main showrunners with Eiichiro Oda heavily involved in the final project.

The main cast of Straw Hats are led by the likes of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The extended cast for One Piece also includes Morgan Davies as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida, McKinley Blecher as Arlong, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Vincent Regan as Garp, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, Jean Henry as Fullbody, Len-Barry Simons as Chew, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and more.

