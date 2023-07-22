One Piece Creator Breaks Silence on New Live-Action Trailer

One Piece has dropped its full trailer for the new live-action series coming to Netflix later this Summer, and the original creator behind it all has shared his thoughts on what fans are saying about the new series so far! The new take on Eiichiro Oda's massively successful manga and anime franchise has been in developments for the last several years, and fans finally got to see what this new live-action version of One Piece looked like in motion. But during One Piece Day 2023 this weekend, fans got the full trailer leading into the series' full release this August.

With the newest trailer for Netflix's One Piece series, Eiichiro Oda shared a lengthy comment that begins with, "So, the live action One Piece! The teaser and trailer are now out, and the launch date for the show itself is set for August 31st. I'll say this. There were no compromises on this show! And the festivities have already begun! It's already fun seeing the flurry of reactions after each release of information. And the very fact that adapting One Piece into live action was conceived 7 years ago is wild! How will this world be brought to life?!" Read the full comment below:

How One Piece's Creator Feels About the Live Action Series So Far

Oda's comment continued with, "There was so much that went into it -- All the efforts by actors, the building of the world and the costumes, presenting things in a way that can only be done in live action, the dialogue -- and the entire process of so many people putting their heads together was a festivity in and of itself. After the launch, I'm sure I'll hear about some people pointing out how this character is missing or some scene is omitted, or this bit is different from the manga. But I'm sure they'll come from a place of love, so I intend to enjoy even those comments! LOL the story will span 8 episodes and take us up through you-know-where!!"

Oda elaborated further with, "Even after the shoot was over, there were numerous scenes the production agreed to re-shoot because I felt they weren't good enough to put out into the world. On the other hand, there were also some lines that I thought didn't feel like Luffy on paper...but when I saw the filmed scenes, I went, 'It works when it's Inaki performing it as Luffy! As a matter of fact, it works great!!' There were so many things that had to be done to keep things from looking too unnatural in live action."

Oda then continued with, "The producers and the crew are pros at live action, and frankly, they're One Piece superfans, too. The more knowledgeable you are about One Piece, the more you're likely to notice the love they poured into this. It was June when we made the final decisions to go ahead and launch this show. My editor who'd worked so hard on this actually cried as he said, 'It was such a long journey...' LOL. Not that working hard on something guarantees success, of course."

Finally, Oda concluded with a final message to fans, "By now I just love this production team and the cast so much that I can't wait for them to get the acclaim they deserve from everyone around the world. And if by chance people have some gripes, I'll be there to receive them together! Now, whatever feelings you choose to harbor in the meantime, it's still going to be one month, so please have some tea as you wait!"

Netflix's One Piece live-action series releases on August 31st.