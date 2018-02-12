‘One Piece’ Got Heavy With Its Luffy x Sanji Angst

The last episode of One Piece finally reunited Sanji with Luffy at the spot Luffy said he’d wait for Sanji’s return but the episode ended before fans got to see the fallout of their reunion. As the episode preview teased, Sanji and Luffy’s reunion wasn’t all hugs.

Sanji and Luffy got into a bit of a fight as Sanji is still having mixed feelings toward Luffy, and the angst between them in this episode was through the roof.

Sanji finds Luffy sitting under a tree while it’s pouring rain. Luffy’s been fighting through an army of Big Mom pirates while fighting off his hunger at the same time. This leaves him malnourished and literally fading away, and Sanji then begrudgingly offers Luffy the food he had been carrying.

He said it was terrible and that he wasn’t really offering it to Luffy, but began crying when Luffy said all the food was delicious and recognized that Sanji had packed all of their favorites into the lunch box. Sanji then is torn between his family’s survival and his love of being with the Straw Hats, but Luffy delivers a hearty punch to Sanji when he recovers.

Luffy tells Sanji that he needs to make up his mind, and Sanji tearfully confesses that he doesn’t know what to do and wants to go back to the Straw Hats. Luckily, Luffy is all smiles and tells Sanji that they’ll just have to crash the wedding.

Now fans are certainly going to be happy now that the worst emotional part is over.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Eiichiro Oda also revealed some upcoming news for One Piece‘s future at Jump Festa 2018. Not only will the manga see Wano sooner rather than later, the next villain of the series is “one of the legends which lurks in the One Piece world. The greatest enemy ever for Straw Hats will hinder their way…Can you believe Marineford Summit War will look ‘cute’ compared to that?”

One Piece is currently in the middle of the “Whole Cake Island” arc and is now streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW.