‘One Piece’ Reveals Luffy’s Most Insane Ambush Yet

One Piece fans love Monkey D. Luffy with all their hearts, but they know the captain isn’t the brightest pirate sailing the seas. Over the years, the hero has done some stupid things in the name of piracy, and it seems Luffy just went in on one of his most insane ploys yet.

After all, the hero did try to ambush Kaido while he was in his dragon form, and the ensuing battle went about as poorly as you’d expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, One Piece let fans in on Luffy’s crazy quest when its latest chapter went live. The update followed the Straw Hat captain after he landed a sucker punch on Kaido, and Luffy wouldn’t be swayed away from his last-minute ambush.

“If I beat him up now, the plan will be finished,” Luffy is heard telling Trafalgar Law when the other pirate captain questions him. “Kinemon’s allies and my crew as well as yours, we don’t even know if they’re safe!”

As the chapter continues, Luffy switches tactics and decides a sneak attack isn’t his style. Rather, the boy makes his presence known to Kaido, and he powers up into Gear Fourth in a show of power. The attack pushes the very drunk Beasts Pirates captain back into his human form, but Kaido is still too much for Luffy. Even in his most powerful state, Luffy is one-shotted by Kaido, and One Piece‘s chapter ends with the Straw Hat KO’d on the ground.

While Luffy went into this ambush with good intentions, they could not prepare him for Kaido’s immense power. It has been said that Kaido is the most powerful being known in the One Piece universe, and this chapter does add validity to that report. Now, Luffy has to find a better strategy when it comes to battling Kaido, and he better do so before the captain crushes the Straw Hats to a pulp.

Did you expect anything less than this from Luffy…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.