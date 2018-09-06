‘One Piece’ Creator Draws the Children of Crocodile, Mihawk, Doflamingo

One Piece doesn’t go all-in on bloodlines unless you’re part of the Charlotte family, but fans won’t be stopped when it comes to questioning. Now, the series’ creator is opening up about three pirates’ possible kids, and Eiichiro Oda went so far as to sketch them.

Recently, the artist gave fans a hint at what the children of Crocodile, Mihawk, or even Doflamingo could look like. Oda was asked by a fan what faces the kids would have, so he drew them up in the latest volume of SBS.

When the reader asked if any of the men were celibate, Oda said he was wondering the same thing.

“Do they have experience as married men, I wonder,” Oda mused before continuing.

“I don’t know if they have children, but please enjoy those that come straight from my imagination.”

As you can see above, the sketches of the three kids are hilarious. To the left, fans can see Crocodile Jr. looking rather prim and proper. He is seen tilting his glasses like a good anime villain. As for Mihawk, it seems the iconic swordsmen had a daughter, and she has the same ringed eyes as her dad. Doflamingo’s son is covering his eyes with a pair of familiar sunglasses, and his hunched posture makes makes it hard to compare him to his boa-loving father.

