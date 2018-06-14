‘One Piece’ Reveals A Favorite Villain’s Comeback

One Piece knows the best way to get fans riled up, and it will spare no expense doing so. Right now, the anime is moving through its ‘Reverie’ arc, a story many thought would be filler, but that is not the case.

No, this shorter arc is about to have big repercussions, and fans are happy it brought back one of Monkey D. Luffy’s top adversaries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those caught up with One Piece, you will know chapter 907 went all-out when it went live. Not only did it see Shanks my a very surprising appearance, but it checked in on Charlos. The noble was up to his usual ways as he tried to take Shirahoshi from Neptune, and Leo attempts to interfere. However, he gets stopped by Rob Lucci and the CP-0.

As fans read on, Lucci went on to say it was pointless to sway Charlos away from his obnoxious plans. Since the guy is a Celestial Dragon, he is basically a god in terms of power and crossing him would be akin to suicide. Vivi says such power makes no sense, but Lucci counters by saying it doesn’t have to; When you are as powerful as a god, you don’t have to make any sense.

Of course, fans were happy to see Lucci if only because of how strong the guy is. As one of Luffy’s big adversaries, the manga last caught up with Lucci in the ‘Dressrosa’ arc for a hot moment. The CP-0 sent Lucci to find evidence of Doflamingo’s smuggling, but the Revolutionary Army beat the guy to it. Now, Lucci is out protecting Charlos with the CP-0 at his side, and fans are hoping the Cipher Pol loyalist gets to fight at least a little before he drifts away once more.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Are you excited to see Lucci again? Is there any chance the CP-0 member will lay someone out before he heads off again? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!