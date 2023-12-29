One Piece: Mackenyu Teases Zoro's Season Two Return

One of the biggest surprises of the anime world in 2023 was the arrival, and success, of Netflix's live-action One Piece series. Unfortunately, when the series arrived on the streaming service, the writers' and actors' strikes left it up in the air as to when a second season would arrive. Luckily, with the strikes now over, the creative minds behind the series are working on bringing the Straw Hats back as the man portraying Roronoa Zoro, Mackenyu, recently revealed some fresh details about his upcoming comeback.

Mackenyu might be most known recently thanks to taking on the role of the Straw Hat Pirates' resident swordsman, but One Piece is far from his only foray into the world of live-action anime adaptations. In 2023 in fact, Mackenyu was the star of the live-action film, Knight of The Zodiac, which recreated the story of Saint Seiya in a brand new way. In the past, Mackenyu had major roles in the likes of Rurounki Kenshin: The Final and the Fullmetal Alchemist trilogy, wherein he played the roles of Enishi and Scar respectively. Even earlier than these, the future Zoro took on the role of Okuyasu Nijimura in the live-action JoJo's Bizarre Adventure film.

Roronoa Zoro Will Return

At this year's Tokyo Comic Con, Mackenyu confirmed that he will be a part of One Piece's second season in 2024, as filming will apparently be underway. While the Netflix series will apparently start filming, this doesn't necessarily mean that season two will arrive next year. Netflix has yet to reveal a release window for the live-action adaptation, though the creators responsible have confirmed that they're hard at work to bring the Straw Hat Pirates back to life. Mackenyu had this to say at the event, "Next year I'm playing Zoro again. I'd like to play even cooler and stronger Zoro. I'll do my best. Please look forward to it."

With the television series following its source material, season two will most likely take the Straw Hat Pirates to Loguetown, Drum Island, and Alabasta. With creator Eiichiro Oda hinting at the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper to the live-action series, season two should have plenty of earth-shattering moments if the original story is any indication.

Which Straw Hat are you most looking forward to seeing return in the second season of One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.