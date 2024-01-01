One Piece Hypes Egghead Arc With New Episode Titles

One Piece will be kicking off a new era of the anime in 2024, and now fans have gotten another idea of what to expect from the Egghead Arc with some new episode titles that have surfaced online! One Piece wrapped up the events of the Wano Country arc this year and the final episodes aired in December put the final caps on all of the events that have been taking place while Luffy and the Straw Hats were on the isolated country of Wano. But as the anime returns in January, it's time to officially move into the Final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's original manga.

One Piece: Egghead Arc will officially kick off its run in the anime on January 7th, and the anime has revealed what's coming in Episode 1089 with a special promo teasing the start of the arc. As for what's next, @ScotchInformer on X has spotted the titles for the next two episodes with Episode 1090 being reportedly titled "New Island! Future Island Egghead" coming on January 14th and Episode 1091 reportedly titled "Full of Future! Adventure in the Land of Science" coming on January 21st. These titles have yet to be confirmed as of the time of this writing, however.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

What Is One Piece: Egghead Arc?

One Piece: Egghead Arc will be premiering on January 7th with Episode 1089 of the anime. Featuring a new opening theme titled "A--su!" as performed by Hiroshi Kitadani, who performed the very first opening theme for the anime, "We Are!," the anime will also feature a new ending theme titled "Dear Sunrise" as performed by Maki Otsuki, who performed the anime's very first ending, "Memories." New additions for the cast in the upcoming arc include the likes of Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas, and Mutsumi Tamura as York.

One Piece Episode 1089 is titled "Entering a New Chapter! Luffy and Sabo's Paths" and the promo for the episode teases it as such, "Becoming the King of the Pirates and more. Along with his friends, Straw Hat Luffy sets out to achieve that which lies at the end of his dream. Flame Emperor Sabo works behind the scenes amidst the chaos surrounding the assassination of King Cobra. Following their own paths in the turbulent seas, they are swallowed up by an unprecedented whirlpool of the times!" You can catch up with the One Piece anime streaming with Crunchyroll.

