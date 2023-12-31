One Piece Creator Ushers in 2024 With Special Letter

The new year is upon us, and that means big things are on the horizon for One Piece. It would put things lightly to call 2023 a landmark for the hit series. From its anime to its manga and live-action pursuit, One Piece is on a high. Now, 2024 is around the corner, and artist Eiichiro Oda is breaking down his plans for the new year.

The update comes from two recent posts by Oda. Taking to social media, the creator posted one 2024 teaser today as Japan has already welcomed in the new year. The other stems from Jump Festa earlier this month as Oda inked a sketch to hype the next year of One Piece. So for those curious about the messages, you can read them below:

"Happy new year, everyone! My resolution this year is to eat lots of barbecue and draw exciting things in One Piece. 2024 is the 25th anniversary year of the anime! We will raise the excitement like a rising dragon. Thank you for your support again this year!"

As you can see, Oda's note to fans is nothing if not casual. The artist has been working on One Piece for decades now, and his fervor for the Straw Hat crew is just as intense. With the series reaching new heights in 2023, Oda says One Piece is poised for even bigger heights in 2024. After all, the anime will turn 25 years old next year, so you can bet Toei Animation will hype the event big time.

If you aren't caught up with One Piece yet, well – there is no time like 2024 to catch up! The hit manga is available to read on the Shonen Jump app, and the One Piece anime is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Netflix. So for more information on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

