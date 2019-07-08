New One Piece Opening Surprises with Massive Manga Spoiler

One Piece is breaking into the big leagues this month with a big anime surprise. At last, the show has come upon the Wano arc, and that means some huge changes are in store for the Straw Hat crew. Over the weekend, the story got its start, but it did shocked fans at one spot in particular.

You know, since it turns out the opening of One Piece managed to spoil a big manga secret early.

Recently, the One Piece anime debuted the opening of its new arc. The clip, which can be seen above, is a gorgeous one which shows off the anime’s brand-new art style. Characters like Monkey D. Luffy and Zoro can be seen looking real buff, but two massive surprises caught fans off guard.

The first came when the Nine Red Scabbards were shown in series. These samurai are the ones who were said to serve the Kozuki clan as retainers. To date, all of them have been introduced save for one named Denjiro, but the anime seems to confirm the samurai is not who it says; It turns out the ninth Red Scabbard member is actually Kyoshiro, the swordsmen who has been serving Orochi in the manga as of late.

Ashura Douji and Denjirou in the opening! GUESS WHO WAS RIGHT!!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/xKOYYi6dhF — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) July 7, 2019

Clearly, this reveal is a big one as fans who read the manga have yet to learn this twist. Fans are not sure how Denjiro/Kyoshiro got involved with Oden, but they are hoping the samurai is playing the long con with the corrupt warlord.

A second spoiler was also shown which the manga has yet to touch on. In one scene, Luffy can be seen in his Gear Fourth state, but that is not all. There is a scene where Luffy appears to be using a Haki known as Ryou whilst transformed, so this power-up came as a big surprise to fans. Now, fans are curious to see what others secrets this anime will spill soon, so manga readers better tread into this new arc with caution.

So, are you surprised by this opening's giveaways?

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.