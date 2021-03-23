One Piece Promo Teases Roger's Adventures with Oden

✖

One Piece is using its latest anime episodes to explore the life of Kozuki Oden, the tragic figure who was attempting to free the people of the isolated nation known as Wano, and while his journey outside of his homeland has brought him to the side of Edward Newgate, aka Whitebeard, but it seems as if he will be venturing alongside none other than the pirate king himself, Gol D Roger. With the present focusing on the Straw Hat Pirates attempting to free Wano from the clutches of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, it's clear that Oden's flashback is far from over.

In the latest episodes of One Piece, we were able to witness not only the legendary battle that took place between Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger but also their respective crews that were able to show off their insane skills and abilities. With the battle lasting for quite some time, it's clear that this Wano flashback isn't afraid to show that the past of the world of the Grand Line was just as action-packed as the current adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates, if not more so.

Twitter User One Piece Screen shared the promo for the next episode of Eiichiro Oda's anime which will see Oden's journey to free the borders of his homeland bring him to the side of Gol D. Roger, which will definitely have surprises in store for fans who have been following the anime:

ワンピース 967 話 生涯をかけて！ロジャーの冒険 The Bet of a Lifetime! Roger's Adventure! Source : Preview One Piece Episode # 967 pic.twitter.com/nZd12z4X8b — Animation of One Piece (@OnePiece_Screen) March 21, 2021

Following the battle between Whitebeard and Roger, the two captains agreed that Oden should venture with the finder of the One Piece treasure that kicked off the Shonen franchise and gave Luffy and his crew a goal to complete in their journey to make Monkey the next king of the pirates. Though Oden's journey with both Whitebeard and now Roger has been upbeat, fans of One Piece definitely are in store for some major tragedy as we inch ever closer to the final curtain call for Kozuki Oden in his bid to change the trajectory of his nation.

What do you think of the promo for the next episode of One Piece?