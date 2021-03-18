One Piece Releases New Key Art of Gold Roger's Most Iconic Moment

✖

One Piece's anime is taking fans through an exploration of the life of Kozuki Oden and his travels outside of the isolated nation known as Wano, and it seems as if one of the most iconic moments of this flashback has been given a brand new look. The recent flashback arc hasn't just given us a better look into the early days of Oden but has also explored the lives of Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger, showing how the nation of Wano had far more influence on the world of the Grand Line than previously known.

In the most recent arc of the anime, Oden's life has been explored after he ventured outside of the borders of Wano, attempting to become a part of Whitebeard's crew and having to undergo some extreme challenges to do so. By venturing alongside Whitebeard, Oden inadvertently met his soulmate and future mother of his children and came to blows with none other than the man himself, Gol D. Roger. With the pirate king clashing with none other than Whitebeard immediately following knocking Oden senseless, one of the biggest moments in the history of the franchise is about to be revealed and this new key art gives us a fresh look at it.

Twitter User New World Artur shared the new key art for one of Gol D. Roger's biggest moments wherein he discovered the treasure dubbed the One Piece and could only wrench back his head and laugh as a result of seeing just what the long sought after treasure was:

Official "he laughed" drawing being sold as OP merchandise for the Ichiban Kuji pic.twitter.com/my2KbpkSgm — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) March 15, 2021

Though the anime has taken a break from the modern-day adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates, the manga has come back to Luffy and his crew in a big new way with the latest arc in the War for Wano. With the final battle between the Straw Hats and the Beast Pirates taking place in the pages of the manga, the anime is sure to be exploding with action when this storyline comes into view. Until then, the Oden flashback will have plenty of big surprises in store as we follow the tragic tale of Wano's most popular resident.

What do you think of this new key art showing off one of Roger's biggest moments? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.