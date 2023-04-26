One Piece Cafe Needs Help After Thief Steals One of Luffy's Crew

One Piece has been around for years, and of course, the franchise has become absolutely massive since its launch. From humble beginnings, creator Eiichiro Oda raised up Luffy and his crew to become legends within the industry. After decades in print, One Piece has amassed millions of fans, and the community is one of the most down-to-Earth in anime. And now, a business run by One Piece fans needs help following an unfortunate theft.

If you did not know, there is a One Piece Cafe run in Melbourne, Australia that is dedicated to all things Luffy. The cafe features tons of good fusion food, and you can visit One Plus Piece Cafe if you're in the Balwyn area. Not long ago, the store released security footage on social media shaming a couple of guests who decided to steal decor from the restaurant. So if you know whoever took Brook from the cafe, kindly ask them to bring it back.

At least 3 people caught on camera brazenly stealing two figures from the One Piece cafe in Melbourne. Kindly return the figures at your nearest convenience and we'll just forget this happened. pic.twitter.com/Hjofejozwv — Liam Does Things (@GrandLineReview) April 24, 2023

The footage has since been shared on social media by influencers in the anime space like Grand Line Review. The theft, which took place earlier this month, involves at least one guest who can be seen taking a figure out of an unlocked display case. It seems Brook was put into their bag, and as you can understand, One Piece fans aren't pleased about the situation. After all, the anime community is a fairly tight-knit one, and few subjects are nicer than the One Piece gang.

Sadly, this case may never be solved, but we certainly hope One Plus Piece Cafe is about to recover its lost goods. If you want to support the cafe, you can always visit the location in Melbourne if you are a local. The shop serves fusion Japanese-American favorites including burgers and more. The Gear 4 burger sounds like something Luffy could only dream of tasting, and the Devil Mushroom sounds downright delicious. And if you do visit the cafe, don't be actual pirates and make off with decor from the store.

If you are outside of Australia, well – there are other One Piece-inspired restaurants located worldwide. There are several famous ones scattered throughout South Korea and Japan. In the United States, fans in Brooklyn can visit Kushi Asian Fusion for a bite. The joint is filled with new and old-school One Piece collectibles, so it is a must-see for anime lovers around New York City.

What do you make of this One Piece Cafe case? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.