One Piece Expands Zoro's Best Wano Fight With New Action: Watch

One Piece is working its way through its Wano saga on screen, and as usual, the show is killing it. While Luffy worries about his own issue with Kaido, the rest of the Straw Hats are keeping busy in battle. Sanji is facing down Queen at last, and Zoro has taken King to the side for battle. And this week, one of Zoro's best battles of the Wano saga was brought to life with extra content.

The whole thing began this week when One Piece put out its latest episode, and it put Zoro on blast. The swordsman has been on edge for weeks now as he's been pitted against King as predicted. Kaido's warrior is as strong as everyone said, but Zoro is not a quitter. This week, we see that much very clearly as he goes through an extended fight with King, and it is pretty perfect.

After all, One Piece manga readers wanted nothing more than to see Zoro shine in battle as he fought King. While he did get the spotlight for a hot minute, fans did want more, and now the One Piece anime is fulfilling those dreams. In this expanded fight sequence, we can see Zoro put his speed and fast reflexes to good use. And of course, King makes it clear he will not go without a fight.

As for the rest of this episode, well – One Piece did not disappoint with its Zoro reveal. The swordsman was pushed to his limits, and after being gifted a new sword, Zoro learned how to manipulate Haki in a terrifying way. This new move has made Zoro even stronger than before, but the double-edged technique is still doing a fair bit of damage to our hero in battle. But given what we know of Zoro, he won't give up on the power boost until he's mastered it in full.

If you are not caught up with the One Piece anime, you have some time to catch up before the Wano saga reaches its climax. The anime drops new episodes weekly through Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. And of course, the One Piece manga is still rolling out regular updates through the Shonen Jump app.

