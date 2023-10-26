One Piece Hypes Wano Saga's Finale With Epic Office Party

If you did not realize it, One Piece has been busy with the Wano saga for ages. The anime has undergone a sort of renaissance thanks to the epic series, so it is easy to forget when Wano began. For more than four years, the One Piece anime has been busy taking on Kaido in his home turf. And now that the saga is done, the team at Toei Animation is celebrating.

Over on social media, some members of the One Piece crew shared posts about the finale of the Wano saga. It was there animators like Henry Thurlow revealed Toei Animation held a big party to celebrate the saga's end, and the staff deserved every bit of the celebration.

I had the honor of being able to attend the One Piece 25th year celebration/Wano-Kuni-completion party this evening. I met Oda sensei, saw live performances of opening themes & met artists & directors I hadn’t before.

I can’t post photos from inside the venue, but these are OK. pic.twitter.com/mChx0IrvUB — Henry Thurlow (@henry_thurlow) October 25, 2023

According to other posts concerning the event, the creator of One Piece was present to celebrate, and there were thousands invited. The arena used to host the party featured 10,000 seats, and some of Japan's top singers were on hand performing. It seems like Toei Animation did not skimp out on the party, and we're obsessed with the tribute.

After all, it is no secret that the anime industry is a brutal place to work. For animators and artists, they are often subjected to low pay and insane hours. This issue plagues the anime industry as a whole, and it can be made even worse on annual series like One Piece which release content year round. This party by Toei Animation proves the execs see the effort put in by the anime's team, and that is refreshing to see.

