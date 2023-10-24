One Piece Episode 1081 Promo Released

One Piece is inching closer to the final moments of the Wano Country arc as Luffy and the Straw Hats celebrate their big victory over Kaido and Big Mom, and the anime has dropped the first look at what’s coming next with the promo for Episode 1081! One Piece‘s Wano Country arc is getting ready for its true finale as now that Luffy’s fight in Wano has ended, it’s time for them to leave the island’s shores and officially move on with their journey. As fans are starting to realize, the rest of the open seas have been in total chaos during the war across Onigashima.

One Piece has crowned Luffy as a new member of the Four Emperors of the Sea following his big defeat of Kaido, and now it’s put a huge target on his back as a new Admiral has made their way to the country with the intent of wiping him out since Luffy’s become such a massive threat. With Luffy and the others busy partying and figuring out where they want to go in their journey next, it’s a secret conflict being teased for the next episode. You can check out the promo for One Piece Episode 1081 below.

How to Watch One Piece Episode 1081

One Piece Episode 1081 is titled “The World Will Burn! The Onslaught of a Navy Admiral!” and the promo for the episode teases it as such, “The Akazaya samurai clash against Ryokugyu, who launches an onslaught on the Flower Capital! The fresh greenery growing from the earth is truly the finest Logia type! Can the Akazaya samurai defend the Land of Wano in the face of overwhelming abilities that transcend human knowledge?!” One Piece Episode 1081 will be premiering in Japan on Saturday, October 28th, and will be available for streaming with Crunchyroll following its debut overseas.

If you wanted to catch up with the One Piece anime before Wano ends, you can stream the entire series (along with an available English dub, specials, and movies) with Crunchyroll. They tease the One Piece anime as such, “Monkey D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who’ll never give up until he’s claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!”

