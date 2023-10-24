One Piece x Seiko Releases Gear 5 Watch

2023 might just be the biggest year for One Piece in the shonen franchise’s history. On top of Netflix scoring a major victory thanks to it’s live-action take on the Straw Hat Pirates, the manga is continuing to explore the final saga that will see Luffy and his crew sail into the sunset. When it comes to One Piece’s anime adaptation, this summer saw Luffy finally attaining his ultimate transformation, and now, the Grand Line has created a new watch to highlight Gear 5.

Monkey D. Luffy’s Gear 5 transforms the Straw Hat captain into a living cartoon, allowing him to perform feats and survive attacks that would have otherwise been impossible for the shonen protagonist. Luckily, Luffy attained his final form at the perfect time, as it was instrumental in helping the Straw Hat to defeat Kaido, the captain of the Beast Pirates. While Luffy’s transformation has some serious pros, it can come with some drawbacks as it continues to drain Monkey’s stamina and wasn’t a surefire bet in taking down the big bad of the Wano Arc. With the manga seeing Luffy once again utilizing Gear 5 in a dramatic brawl, expect to see the Straw Hat captain utilizing the form more as the final chapter looms.

Wear Gear 5 on Your Wrist

The upcoming One Piece watch will arrive in February of next year, retailing for around $365 USD from Seiko. The watch itself will have a limited run as the retailers are planning to create around 5,000 units for the anime merchandise. Unfortunately, purchasing the watch will not allow you to access Luffy’s ultimate power and transform you into a living cartoon.

With Kaido now defeated in the anime, the television series is preparing to dive fully into One Piece’s final saga. Despite the final saga still having quite a ways to go before it brings the shonen franchise’s story to a close, there will be some big moments for the anime adaptation to adapt from what we’ve seen so far. Rest assured, the animators will have their hands full on more than Luffy’s Gear 5 when it comes to this storyline.

What has been your favorite transformation of Luffy's to date?

