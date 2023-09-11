One Piece Animator Hypes the Last Episode of Luffy vs Kaido

One Piece is about to finish Luffy's battle with Kaido, and an animator from the anime is teasing the epic conclusion.

One Piece has been around for decades, and it has been put out some of the best arcs in shonen history. Time and again, storylines like Marineford are praised for their action, but few One Piece stories if any can compare to Wano. The epic saga has been keeping One Piece busy for years on television, and now, one of its best animators is hyping its conclusion of Luffy vs Kaido.

The tease comes from Twitter courtesy of Henry Thurlow. The American animator has been a contributor on One Piece numerous times, and his work on the show has been praised. After becoming the first non-Japanese director on One Piece, Thurlow's place in the industry was cemented. Now, he is speaking out about the saga's big finale, and it sounds downright epic.

Ladies & Gentlemen, we have arrived! This weekend the "Year of the One Piece anime" & the entire Wano-Kuni storyline reaches it`s climax!

The battle between Luffy & Kaido concludes, and a certain pink dragon must overcome his doubts & believe in himself. See you this weekend. 😁 pic.twitter.com/2OMWFFuaVM — Henry Thurlow (@henry_thurlow) September 11, 2023

"Ladies & Gentlemen, we have arrived! This weekend the "Year of the One Piece anime" & the entire Wano-Kuni storyline reaches its climax," Thurlow wrote. "The battle between Luffy & Kaido concludes, and a certain pink dragon must overcome his doubts & believe in himself. See you this weekend."

As you can imagine, One Piece fans have been eagerly awaiting the end of Luffy's showdown with Kaido. For decades, the latter was known as the strongest creature on the Grand Line, and his reputation lived up to its word. Still, Luffy never backs down, and his battles with Kaido even pushed him to unlock a new form. It won't be long before the two pirates see their test of will end, and One Piece fans are feeling confident Luffy is going to come out on top.

