One Piece Creator Outs the Movie That Made Him Pursue a Live-Action Show

It is no easy way to make manga, but for decades now, the creator of One Piece has made it seem that way. Eiichiro Oda first thought up his seafaring series as a teenager, and One Piece has since had quite the adventure. Known as the best-selling manga in history, One Piece has outpaced sales of giants like Batman, and the series is only getting bigger thanks to Netflix's live-action TV series. And thanks to a new interview, we've learned Shaolin Soccer is to thank for the new series.

The update comes from Oda himself as the creator of One Piece did a rare interview with The New York Times. It was there the creator spoke at length about his career and his live-action ambitions. When asked about One Piece's move into Hollywood, Oda admitted he's always been skeptical of live-action pitches, but one film managed to shift his opinion.

"When I first started [One Piece], I didn't think there was any point in drawing a manga that could be remade in live-action," Oda said. "But when I saw the movie [Shaolin Soccer] , it felt like a manga-esque world brought to life. "I realized times had changed, and there was technology available that could make a live-action One Piece happen. So I shifted to finding the right partner to bring the manga to life."

For those unfamiliar with Shaolin Soccer, the 2001 movie was overseen by director Stephen Chow, and it sparked international acclaim. The sports comedy is filled with over-the-top action that is most definitely on par with any shonen anime. Shaolin Soccer even has the plot of a top-tier manga as it tells the story of a former monk as he reunites with his brothers following their master's death. The group comes together to form a superhuman soccer team dedicated to the art of Shaolin kung fu, and the team's explosive abilities pique the world's attention.

Despite being made in 2001, Shaolin Soccer had the tech needed to convince Oda that a One Piece adaptation could happen. It took more than a decade from that point on for Oda to find a creative team to bring his vision to life, but it finally happened. After years of work, Netflix's One Piece went live in August under the watch of Tomorrow Studios. With a certified fresh rating, the live-action series stands as Hollywood's best anime adaptation to date, and we have Shaolin Soccer to thank for its creation.

Want to know more about One Piece? You can binge its live-action series only on Netflix while the One Piece anime is streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. So for more info on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

