‘One Piece’ Brings Whole Cake Island Arc To A Close

One Piece has ground though the Big Mom Island arc for more than a year, but the saga couldn’t go on forever. At long last, audiences were welcomed to the arc’s finale, and it was plenty worthy of the hype creator Eiichiro Oda promised fans.

This weekend, One Piece gifted fans a present like few others with its new episode. Episode 877 came together to wrap the Whole Cake Island arc, and it did so with lots of emotion.

As an arc finale, the big episode did plenty, but there are some highlights which standout. As fans all expected, the Straw Hats were able to escape Big Mom’s territory with a bit of help. The Germa 66 teamed up with Sun Pirates to give the Straw Hats room to flee. There is no word on how the teams left behind are faring, but Monkey D. Luffy and his crew are doing alright.

Some revelations were made within the crew, and they weren’t all great. For one, Sanji learned Pedro was killed during the mission to Big Mom’s island, a truth which made the chef unusually somber. The pirate was also given a smooch by Pudding before he escaped, but Sanji has no recollection of the moment. After all, Pudding stole his memory of the moment, and fans learned how much the girl has been changed by the hero.

With this arc over, One Piece is sailing full speed ahead to its next story. The anime is set to kick off the Reverie arc in its next episode, a story which sifts through the fallout of Luffy’s challenge to Big Mom and a massive meeting of all the world’s powers.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.

