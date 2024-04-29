One Piece Creator Shares Behind-The-Scenes Sketch for Chapter 1113 Cover

One Piece has dropped another bombshell of a chapter, and the creator is showing a behind the scenes look at how the cover art for Chapter 1113 of the manga came together! One Piece's manga is now in the midst of the manga's wildest turn of events yet as the Egghead Arc has reached a new turning point, but you would never know it seeing any of the arc's official cover pages. Like every other chapter in the past, series creator Eiichiro Oda either showcases what other characters are doing at the same time as the intense story is unfolding, or fulfills requests from fans.

That was the case for the cover art for One Piece Chapter 1113 as Oda was given the request to illustrate all of the Straw Hats as chess pieces with Nico Robin serving as the player. It's here that Oda actually fulfilled that ask and showed off what a full One Piece chess set could look like. But in the behind the scenes look at what came about with the actual cover art for the chapter, it seems Oda went through a number of drafts before settling on the final design. Check it out in action below.

How to Read One Piece Chapter 1113

If you wanted to check out the newest chapter of the manga, you can now find it for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library as well as Shueisha's MangaPlus service. You'll need a paid subscription to read more than the three most recent chapters of it all to check out the entire back catalog, but thankfully there are also more ways to check out One Piece thanks to the official anime releases. Now working its way through the beginnings of the Egghead Arc, you can now check out the new One Piece episodes will both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

If you wanted to go back and check out more of the One Piece anime from the very beginning (along with various OVAs, movies, and other specials) you can find the entire back catalog streaming with Crunchyroll in Japanese and English language dubbed audio. New additions to the voice cast for One Piece: Egghead Arc include the likes of Yohei Tadano as Dr. Vegapunk, Shuhei Sakaguchi as Shaka, Aya Hirano as Lilith, Ryoko Shiraishi as Edison, Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Pythagoras, Kaede Hondo as Atlas, Mutsumi Tamura as York among many more.