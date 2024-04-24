One Piece Theory Teases Vegapunk's Awakened Devil Fruit

Dr. Vegapunk has been a trustworthy ally to the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece's final saga, even with his past relationship with the World Government. With Future Island being torn asunder in both the anime and the manga thanks to the Five Elders wanting the mad scientist back in the fold, a new theory hints at a connection between Vegapunk and a certain member of the Worst Generation. While the theory might not be true, it has used some concrete evidence to hint at the idea that Vegapunk and Kid might be closer than we thought.

Warning. This article will dive into spoilers for One Piece's manga that have yet to be covered in the anime adaptation. One of the tidbits that Vegapunk revealed about the Devil Fruit to the Straw Hat Pirates was that each edible was forged thanks to a dream. Specifically, the mad scientist noted that each Devil Fruit originated thanks to the idea that "each Devil Fruit embodies a different wish someone had for our evolution". While many of the dreams tied to the Devil Fruits have yet to be revealed, one One Piece fan believes that Vegapunk's dream might have spawned the Devil Fruit of Captain Kid.

Vegapunk x Kid: A Devil Fruit Fusion

So what was Vegapunk's dream for human evolution? The scientist wanted to create a never-ending supply of energy for mankind, stating as such in the latest storyline, "The world is teeming with it! If that raw power can be converted to a more apparent and accessible form, we'd never see another conflict spark up over it again! I'm certain science will make that possible someday." Considering that Kid's powers are magnetic, the theory explores the idea that it was Vegapunk's dream that created the Jiki Jiki no Mi.

This is why "07" appears on Damned Punk. Kid's Devil Fruit is the clone that Vegapunk never knew he created.



Through this, Kid represents the last of the 7 deadly sins, the sin of pride. pic.twitter.com/APoT6So5Nd — Typical Joe (@3SkullJoe) April 20, 2024

In the manga's recent chapter, Future Island is being torn apart thanks to the arrival of the Five Elders onto the scene. While Kid did have a role in the final saga, he's still licking his wounds from encountering the Red-Haired Shanks so it's anyone's guess as to if he'll join the Straw Hat Pirates in their current fight against the World Government.

