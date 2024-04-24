One Piece Cliffhanger Teases a Vegapunk's Hail Mary

One Piece has been devolving into chaos as the Straw Hats are trying their best to escape Egghead, and the newest chapter has seen Edison making his riskiest move yet to help them get out of there! One Piece has returned from its few weeks of hiatus by throwing fans right back into the thick of the Egghead Arc's climax as the Five Elders are now doing everything they can to eliminate Vegapunk, Luffy and the Straw Hats before they can escape the island safely. But in needing to actually get off the island, there are still some major hurdles to overcome.

One Piece has seen Vegapunk enacting his full plan to release his message and knowledge to the rest of the world, and it's teased to be such a big deal that the Five Elders have made the move themselves to stop it from getting out by any means necessary. As each of Vegapunk's satellites are also helping in their own ways, Edison is trying his best to help the Straw Hats actually get out of Frontier Dome they've been holed up in. But he's taking a major sacrifice to do so.

(Photo: Shueisha)

One Piece: Edison's Last Ditch Effort

One Piece Chapter 1112 picks up as the Five Elders are continuing their assaults across the Future Island laboratory, and it turns out their means of escape is already filled with problems. It turns out that lowering the barrier around the Frontier Dome has to happen as the exact same time the Thousand Sunny escapes, so Stussy has volunteered to stay behind and make sure that happens successfully. But that's far from the only issue with getting the escape to work, however.

At its current trajectory, the Straw Hats' Thousand Sunny will be escaping the Frontier Dome and won't be hitting the water. There's a better chance that they will be hitting land as soon as they escape, but Edison has some kind of plan to make sure they land in the water. It's noted he has 78 percent damage estimated to his external self, but he's willing to take an explosive hit on the force field to make sure their ship hits the water once its freed.

It's yet to be revealed if this plan has worked, but it's only one of the many massive Vegapunk cliffhangers the Egghead Arc has brewing as Luffy and the others need to escape the island as soon as possible.