Yes, Monkey D. Luffy Has The Highest Bounty In ‘One Piece’

For the most part, the One Piece fandom gets along just fine without number crunching, but there are some things the audience cannot overlook. The only figures the fans care about is the bounties given out by the World Government, and the system took a bit hit when Monkey D. Luffy got a new price on his head.

Yes, that’s right. Luffy is worth some serious Belly right now, and he’s got the biggest bounty to prove it.

If you didn’t know, One Piece confirmed Luffy’s new bounty not long ago as the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc has come to an end. The ‘Reverie’ story kicked off with the World Government and the Marines assessing the threat Luffy poses nowadays. With the groups believing the boy took down both Charlotte Katakuri and Big Mom, One Piece was forced to up Luffy’s bounty from 500 million to more than a billion. And, yes – that makes him the most wanted man out there.

These days, Luffy is worth a whopping 1,500,000,000 Belly. That bounty is the highest one known to fans in the series as its overshadows the price put on Katakuri’s head by a sweet margin. The Big Mom commander has a bounty of 1,057,000,000 — but he isn’t the only one in that realm. Jack from the Kaido pirates has a bounty of one billion to his name, and there are other pirates who fans can only assume have bounties on up there. Dracula Mihawk’s bounty has never been revealed and neither has Shanks for that matter. If any of the Yonkou were to get their bounties publicized, fans can only assume those numbers would be astronomical.

For now, the bounty on Luffy’s head makes him a major target, but it also sends a message to the fandom. There is still a lot of growing left for the hero to do, but he has come a long way since he got his first bounty after the ‘Arlong Park’ arc. It is only a matter of time before Luffy becomes a full-on Yonkou at this rate, and his dream of becoming the Pirate King is only getting closer as his bounty rises.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

