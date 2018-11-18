‘One Piece’ Fans React To Carrot’s Sulong Transformation

One Piece is working its way through its latest arc, and ‘Whole Cake Island’ has yet to disappoint. With the Straw Hats split and Sanji ready to take down Big Mom, things are looking scarier than ever. That is, unless you are Carrot.

Usually, when you unlock a form like the one Carrot just did, you don’t have to worry about anything much.

This week, One Piece proved such was true when episode 862 went live. The update followed Carrot and the Straw Hats as they pushed forth their retreat from Daifuku. Big Mom’s fleet is right on the Thousand Sunny, and it seemed the heroes wouldn’t flee in time when night set in. However, Carrot had an ace up her sleeve, and fans are loving it.

As you can see in the slides below, fans are weighing in on Carrot’s new form reveal, and they have nothing but praise. At long last, the Mink heroine was able to access her true power thanks to the full moon, and it was more than fans expected.

Standing atop the ship, Carrot went from a cutesy rabbit-human to an almost otherworldly goddess. The transformation, which is known as Sulong, gives the heroine dark red eyes, and her face narrows to a point. The look completes itself as Carrot’s hair and tail grow longer. By the time the transformation is over, Carrot stands like an Amazon warrior, and she is able to cut down ship after ship thanks to her Sulong power boost.

After having debuted in the manga, fans have been waiting patiently for the One Piece anime to hit this transformation, and it did not disappoint. Toei Animation lives up to its transformation precedents with this new boost, so you won’t see Super Saiyan Goku going around trashing the Sulong form. If anything, the Dragon Ball hero would want to spar a round with Carrot, and fans would be plenty happy to see such a powerful crossover go live.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

