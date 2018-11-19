‘One Piece’ Reveals Carrot’s Powerful Transformation

One Piece‘s anime has been one major event after another as the Whole Cake Island arc has put the Straw Hats through an increasingly tense showdown with Big Mom and the Charlotte Family.

But the Straw Hats got an edge in the latest episode as Carrot unleashed the secret power of the Mink Tribe and transformed into the powerful Sulong.

By looking into the full moon, the Mink Tribe gets an extra boost in power that completely changes their form and personality. In Carrot’s case this Sulong transformation makes her look like an entirely different character with blood red eyes, flowing white hair, and a static electricity aura surrounding her.

The transformation was impressive in its own right, but it gives her such a boost of power that she sails across the sea with small hops every now and again. She takes out a number of Daifuku’s ships with her electricity and speed (by removing their steering wheels) and this powerful form tips the scales in the Straw Hat’s favor.

The problem with this form, however, is that it’s supposed to be more of a last ditch effort of the Mink Tribe. The Sulong form is strong, but after a period of time the fighter will gradually lose control of themselves. This berserk state also damages them, so it’s very dangerous. Meaning that Carrot can not hold the form for too long, and although she managed a big feat like taking out a number of the ships, she still needs the help from others.

Fans were delighted to see Carrot was hiding such an ace up her sleeve, and can’t wait to see what she does next as the anime continues. Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold.

Oda revealed that he was about 80-percent done with the manga at this point with the Wano arc, fans are worried that the series may be coming to an end sooner than they thought. But it wouldn’t be wrong to infer that the ending will most likely still be years away given how much of the world there is to explore and just how well it’s selling week to week.