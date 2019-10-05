One Piece Reveals Gol D. Rogers’ Ultimate Rival

The Wano Country arc of One Piece is hitting some insane heights in the manga series, diving into the “Incident at God Valley”. The titanic clash that took place between Monkey D. Garp, Gol D Roger, and the Rocks Pirates in the past was so epic that it seemingly destroyed the island where the battle took place. Aside from giving us more insight into the military, the pirates, and the Celestial Dragons, the most recent chapter of the popular pirate franchise gave us a first look into Gol D. Roger’s number one rival in the form of Captain Rocks!

Rocks, who put together the terrifying collection of swashbucklers in his personal crew such as Whitebeard, Kaido, and Big Mom to name a few, had the ultimate goal of becoming the king of the world. The mysterious captain was revealed to be the first enemy that Roger ever clashed against, as well as the biggest, which is clear from the powerful swashbucklers who acted as his subordinates.

When the Rocks Pirates congregated at God Valley, Roger created an alliance with Monkey D Garp and the military in an effort to bring them down. While the fate of Rocks himself, his background, and his powers, if he has any, are still a mystery but from the one image we get to see of his terrifying visage, it’s clear that the captain of the Rocks Pirates was a serious threat not just to Roger and Garp, but to the world at large.

The Wano war is still coming, but these recent chapters have managed to give readers of One Piece a lot more information not just about the isolationist nation, but the world of the Grand Line to boot.

Do you think we’ll be given some flashbacks to further dive into the character of Captain Rocks? Do you believe that both Rocks and Roger are ACTUALLY dead? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and One Piece!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.