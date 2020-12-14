One Piece Cliffhanger Teases a New Sword for Zoro

✖

One Piece's newest episode ends on a major cliffhanger teasing a new sword for Roronoa Zoro. One of Zoro's major character arcs in Wano Country's second act is the fact that he's trying to reclaim Shusui from the powerful guardian Onimaru. But the newest episode of the series threw a major wrench into things by revealing Onimaru's past, and why the guardian is so intent on keeping swords like Shusui away from an outsider. But while Zoro still wants his sword back, Hiyori instead offers an even more powerful alternative.

Episode 954 of the series sees Hiyori ask Zoro to give up on Shusui because if it's the real sword that she thinks it is, she believes it belongs to the people of Wano. But rather than send Zoro back empty handed for the battle to come, she instead says she'll pass down an even stronger blade that is a legendary weapon and the only thing to have ever damaged Kaido. Of course it gets Zoro's attention.

Episode 954 reveals that Onimaru is actually a fox spirit of some sort that has been defending the graves and the fallen samurai's swords from would be robbers. But although Zoro has been fighting to get Shusui back, Onimaru ended up disappearing into the distance before Zoro was able to settle things. Hiyori tells him to leave it with the land of Wano, and instead offers to replace it with a sword passed down by her late father.

Known as Enma the fated blade, a quick flashback appears that shows how Oden Kozuki used these blades to give Kaido the big cross shaped scar that he currently has. Hiyori confirms this by saying it was the only weapon to ever truly damage Kaido, and naturally this gets Zoro's curiosity bubbling to a whole new level as he gets ready to replace his strongest weapon with an even stronger one in the coming episodes.

