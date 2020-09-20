One Piece Creator Reveals the One of Zoro's Original Designs

✖

One Piece fans love Luffy something fierce, but there is something to be said for his first mate. Roronoa Zoro has been with Luffy almost since the start of his journey outside his hometown. Of course, that means fans have spent over twenty years with Zoro, and they want to know everything they can about the hero.

Now, it seems a new bit of trivia has surfaced to give Zoro stans even more info on the pirate. A slew of artwork from One Piece's earliest days hit social media earlier this month to hype fans for the manga's 1,000th chapter. Now, an original sketch of Zoro is loose, and it proves the master swordsman has always been a fierce fighter.

The sketch can be found below as it shows Zoro to the bottom right. The hero has a bandana over his head, and the cloth casts some sinister shadows over Zoro's eyes. With a sly grin on his lips, Zoro looks par for the course with his short-sleeve shirt, belt, and pants.

Oda's initial sketches and notes on Zoro encountering Luffy and his character story details pic.twitter.com/JbQ2AMXH1x — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) September 12, 2020

After looking at this original design, it is easy to see how Zoro changed and stayed the same. Much of his outfit and design were kept the same in the manga, but he looks way more sinister here than usual. While the hero can be scary when called upon, this OG sketch has fans wondering how Oda envisioned Zoro's personality at first. After all, the only thing sharper than Zoro's tongue is his temper, so Oda might have had a more menacing story in mind for the hero before coming up with his actual backstory.

