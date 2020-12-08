One Piece Promo Teases a Big Oden Moment

✖

The Wano Arc of One Piece has been one of the biggest story arcs of the Eiichiro Oda Shonen series for some time, and the anime is about to focus on one of the most important players of the isolated nation as the preview for the next episode shows Kozuki Oden brandishing his swords in one spectacular moment. With the latest saga beginning to focus on the past of both Wano and the wandering samurai of Oden, we are getting a look into how the country became the denizen for Beast Pirates and criminals across the board!

Kozuki Oden died long before the start of the One Piece franchise, giving his life in a bid to free his homeland and open the borders of the isolated nation to the rest of the world. Battling against the combined forces of Kaido, his Beast Pirates, and the nefarious shogun known as Orochi, Oden was able to show time and time again just how powerful he was. The flashback sequence won't just show off one of the biggest moments between Oden and Kaido, but also give us more insight into how the Grand Line became the world that we know today!

Twitter User SoulStormOP shared the promo for the next episode of One Piece's anime, not only showing a pivotal moment wherein Oden carved the scars into Kaido's chest that we are so familiar with at this point, but also looking into the past of one of Oden's vassals in the bizarre looking samurai known as Kawamatsu!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

One Piece's anime has been doing a good job of keeping up with the story laid out in the manga, as the current chapters of the series have been focusing on the "War for Wano" that sees the heroes and villains of the country clashing swords in a battle royale that is threatening to swallow the nation whole. With the Straw Hat Pirates finally reuniting within Wano Country, they'll need all the help they can get to save the homeland of Kozuki Oden from both Kaido and his Beast Pirates!

Are you hyped to learn more about the past of Kozuki Oden? What has been your favorite moment of the Wano Country Arc so far in One Piece's anime?